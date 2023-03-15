The Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12) are favored by 2.5 points over the Nevada Wolf Pack (22-10) in a First Four matchup on Wednesday. A spot in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket will be awarded to the winner of the game, which starts at 9:10 PM, airing on truTV. The matchup's point total is set at 135.5.

Arizona State vs. Nevada Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -2.5 135.5

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 135.5 points 13 times.

Arizona State's games this year have an average point total of 138, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Sun Devils' ATS record is 12-18-0 this season.

Arizona State has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 12, or 75%, of those games.

This season, Arizona State has won 12 of its 15 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Arizona State has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona State vs. Nevada Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 13 43.3% 70.3 142.9 67.7 134.6 137.7 Nevada 19 67.9% 72.6 142.9 66.9 134.6 138.3

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

Arizona State has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Sun Devils have hit the over four times.

The 70.3 points per game the Sun Devils score are just 3.4 more points than the Wolf Pack give up (66.9).

Arizona State has an 8-8 record against the spread and a 17-2 record overall when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Arizona State vs. Nevada Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 12-18-0 4-12 14-16-0 Nevada 17-11-0 5-4 16-12-0

Arizona State vs. Nevada Home/Away Splits

Arizona State Nevada 10-5 Home Record 14-1 7-6 Away Record 6-7 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

