Devin Booker is a player to watch when the Phoenix Suns (37-31) and the Milwaukee Bucks (49-19) face off at Footprint Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Suns vs. Bucks

Game Day: Tuesday, March 14

Tuesday, March 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo, Deandre Ayton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Suns' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Suns lost to the Warriors 123-112. With 32 points, Booker was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 32 4 1 2 0 0 Deandre Ayton 27 12 1 1 0 0 Chris Paul 11 5 11 1 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton tops the Suns in scoring (18.4 points per game), rebounding (10.2) and assists (1.9), making 59.4% from the floor. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Booker is putting up 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Chris Paul gives the Suns 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Suns receive 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Torrey Craig.

Damion Lee is putting up 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 1.5 triples per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 31.2 4.4 6.3 1.0 0.5 2.1 Chris Paul 12.5 4.4 10.7 1.8 0.0 1.5 Deandre Ayton 17.6 10.6 0.9 0.9 1.2 0.0 Josh Okogie 13.8 4.1 1.2 1.1 0.3 2.3 Torrey Craig 4.4 4.9 1.3 0.7 0.8 1.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.