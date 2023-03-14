Devin Booker and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Booker, in his most recent action, had 32 points and two steals in a 123-112 loss to the Warriors.

We're going to look at Booker's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 27.8 31.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.4 Assists 5.5 5.7 6.3 PRA 40.5 38 41.9 PR 34.5 32.3 35.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Devin Booker's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Bucks

Booker has taken 20.5 shots per game this season and made 10.1 per game, which account for 13.8% and 14.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 6.2 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.2 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.3 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.1 points per contest, the Bucks are the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Bucks have conceded 44.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the league.

The Bucks are the third-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23 assists per game.

The Bucks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Devin Booker vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 38 24 4 8 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Booker or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.