The Phoenix Suns (37-30) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (35-33) on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 236.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -4.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix has combined with its opponents to score more than 236.5 points in 18 of 67 games this season.
  • Phoenix has had an average of 224.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 11.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Phoenix has gone 37-30-0 ATS this season.
  • The Suns have won in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Phoenix has won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Suns Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 32 47.1% 118.1 231.5 117.6 228.8 232.8
Suns 18 26.9% 113.4 231.5 111.2 228.8 225.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total five times.
  • This year, Phoenix is 18-15-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-15-0 ATS (.559).
  • The Suns' 113.4 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors give up to opponents.
  • Phoenix is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scores more than 117.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 32-36 14-20 38-30
Suns 37-30 6-4 32-35

Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Warriors Suns
118.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
27-23
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 19-5
30-20
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-5
117.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.2
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
19-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-18
22-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 35-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.