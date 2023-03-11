Torrey Craig and the Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last time out, a 132-101 win over the Thunder, Craig had three points and two blocks.

Let's break down Craig's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.5 5.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.3 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 14.6 12.2 PR 11.5 13.1 10.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Torrey Craig's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Torrey Craig Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 6.8% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.3 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Craig's Suns average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Kings concede 118.3 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Kings are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 41.8 rebounds per contest.

The Kings give up 26.3 assists per contest, 29th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Kings are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Torrey Craig vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 30 6 3 3 2 1 1 11/28/2022 32 11 5 3 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Craig or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.