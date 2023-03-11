The Sacramento Kings (39-26) will visit the Phoenix Suns (37-29) after winning three straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Suns vs. Kings with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).

Phoenix is 13-3 when it shoots better than 49.5% from the field.

The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 22nd.

The Suns record five fewer points per game (113.3) than the Kings allow (118.3).

Phoenix has an 18-4 record when putting up more than 118.3 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are posting 114.3 points per game this season in home games, which is two more points than they're averaging on the road (112.3).

In 2022-23, Phoenix is ceding 109.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 112.5.

The Suns are making 12.7 treys per game with a 38.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 1.5% points better than they're averaging on the road (12.2 threes per game, 37.2% three-point percentage).

Suns Injuries