Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WAC Tournament
The No. 5 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-11, 11-7 WAC) and the No. 4 seed Seattle U Redhawks (20-11, 11-7 WAC) square off in the WAC tournament Thursday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 5:30 PM.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grand Canyon Moneyline
|Seattle U Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Grand Canyon (-2.5)
|135.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Grand Canyon (-2.5)
|135.5
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Grand Canyon (-2.5)
|135.5
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Grand Canyon (-2.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Betting Trends
- Grand Canyon has covered 11 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Antelopes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 20 out of 29 times this season.
- Seattle U has covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.
- Redhawks games have gone over the point total 13 out of 29 times this season.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.