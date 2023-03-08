The Phoenix Suns (36-29) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Oklahoma City Thunder (31-34) on Wednesday, March 8 at Footprint Center, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.

The Suns enter this game following a 130-126 win against the Mavericks on Sunday. Kevin Durant's team-high 37 points led the Suns in the win.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Landry Shamet SG Out Foot 9.5 1.7 2.2

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Leg), Jalen Williams: Out (Wrist)

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: BSAZ and BSOK

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score 113.0 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 116.8 the Thunder allow.

Phoenix has a 20-5 record when scoring more than 116.8 points.

The Suns have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 115.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.2 points more than the 113.0 they've scored this year.

Phoenix connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.8% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Suns' 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 16th in the NBA, and the 109.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank sixth in the league.

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -13 233.5

