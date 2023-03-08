Wednesday's game features the Sacramento State Hornets (24-7) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (21-12) squaring off at Idaho Central Arena (on March 8) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for Sacramento State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Lumberjacks took care of business in their last game 74-57 against Eastern Washington on Tuesday.

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacramento State 71, Northern Arizona 67

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Lumberjacks' signature win this season came in an 84-82 victory on February 9 against the Sacramento State Hornets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings.

The Lumberjacks have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (nine).

Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

84-82 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 80) on February 9

77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 80) on January 14

85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 113) on January 7

79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 113) on February 2

76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 123) on December 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Arizona Performance Insights