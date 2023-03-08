Josh Okogie and his Phoenix Suns teammates hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 5, Okogie produced nine points and two steals in a 130-126 win versus the Mavericks.

Let's break down Okogie's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 6.9 15.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 4.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 11.4 20.9 PR 14.5 10.2 19.6 3PM 1.5 0.8 2.3



Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 5.0% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.3 per contest.

He's taken 2.5 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Okogie's Suns average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Thunder concede 116.8 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Thunder have conceded 46.5 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are 25th in the league, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Josh Okogie vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 32 15 7 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.