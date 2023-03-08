If you're a new customer (in an area with legal online sports betting) and want to make a wager on the Arizona State-Oregon State game, you've come to the right place -- here's how to join up with BetMGM and benefit from our highly lucrative BetMGM bonus as soon as possible!

Arizona State vs. Oregon State Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: Arizona State -10.5

Arizona State -10.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona State -700, Oregon State +500

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Sun Devils versus Beavers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet, such as the Sun Devils (-700) in this matchup, means that you think the Sun Devils will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $11.43 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If the Sun Devils, for example, are -10.5 favorites (minus implies the team is the favorite, whereas a plus means they are the underdog), the -10.5 means that they must win by at least 11 points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Sun Devils fail to win by 11 or more points, then the Beavers will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will Arizona State get to 10 points before Oregon State?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.