Wednesday's game that pits the Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-9) against the Seattle U Redhawks (6-23) at Orleans Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-59 in favor of Grand Canyon, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 PM ET on March 8.

The Antelopes are coming off of a 71-63 loss to Southern Utah in their most recent game on Thursday.

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 72, Seattle U 59

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

The Antelopes' signature win of the season came against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a top 100 team (No. 55), according to our computer rankings. The Antelopes claimed the 74-70 home win on January 7.

The Antelopes have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins

74-70 at home over SFA (No. 55) on January 7

70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 131) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 158) on December 8

68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on January 28

73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 170) on November 25

Grand Canyon Performance Insights