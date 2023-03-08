Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-9) against the Seattle U Redhawks (6-23) at Orleans Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-59 in favor of Grand Canyon, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 PM ET on March 8.
The Antelopes are coming off of a 71-63 loss to Southern Utah in their most recent game on Thursday.
Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grand Canyon 72, Seattle U 59
Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis
- The Antelopes' signature win of the season came against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a top 100 team (No. 55), according to our computer rankings. The Antelopes claimed the 74-70 home win on January 7.
- The Antelopes have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.
Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over SFA (No. 55) on January 7
- 70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 131) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 158) on December 8
- 68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on January 28
- 73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 170) on November 25
Grand Canyon Performance Insights
- The Antelopes have a +287 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They're putting up 71.9 points per game to rank 60th in college basketball and are allowing 62.0 per contest to rank 111th in college basketball.
- Grand Canyon's offense has been worse in WAC tilts this year, putting up 68.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71.9 PPG.
- The Antelopes are putting up 75.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Grand Canyon is allowing 59.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 64.8.
- The Antelopes have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 67.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.0 points fewer than the 71.9 they've scored this year.
