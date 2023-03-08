Chris Paul and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Paul put up 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his previous game, which ended in a 130-126 win against the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll break down Paul's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.4 12.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.8 Assists 9.5 9.0 10.0 PRA 24.5 26.6 26.1 PR 15.5 17.6 16.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.1



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Chris Paul has made 4.7 shots per game, which accounts for 7.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Thunder allow 116.8 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Thunder are ranked last in the NBA, allowing 46.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Thunder have conceded 25.8 per game, 18th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have given up 12.9 makes per game, 25th in the league.

Chris Paul vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 32 16 2 6 1 0 0

