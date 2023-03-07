Tuesday's contest at Idaho Central Arena has the Eastern Washington Eagles (19-10) going head to head against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (20-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 win for Eastern Washington, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Lumberjacks won their last outing 64-48 against Northern Colorado on Sunday.

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 71, Northern Arizona 70

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on February 9, the Lumberjacks defeated the Sacramento State Hornets (No. 82 in our computer rankings) by a score of 84-82.

The Lumberjacks have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (nine).

Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

84-82 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 82) on February 9

77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 82) on January 14

61-55 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 112) on February 16

85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 114) on January 7

79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 114) on February 2

Northern Arizona Performance Insights