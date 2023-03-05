Suns vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:27 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (33-31) hit the court against the Phoenix Suns (35-29) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.
Suns vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-1.5
|232.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has played 20 games this season that finished with a combined score over 232.5 points.
- Phoenix has had an average of 223.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, Phoenix has put together a 35-29-0 record against the spread.
- The Suns have come away with eight wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Phoenix has won seven of its 21 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
Suns vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|26
|40.6%
|113.8
|226.6
|112.9
|223.7
|223.5
|Suns
|20
|31.2%
|112.8
|226.6
|110.8
|223.7
|224.7
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- Four of the Suns' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Phoenix has been better at home (17-14-0) than away (18-15-0).
- The Suns' 112.8 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Mavericks allow.
- Phoenix has put together a 25-7 ATS record and a 26-6 overall record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.
Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|24-39
|13-29
|36-28
|Suns
|35-29
|13-11
|30-34
Suns vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Suns
|113.8
|112.8
|17
|21
|18-23
|25-7
|27-14
|26-6
|112.9
|110.8
|13
|4
|13-18
|28-14
|20-11
|29-13
