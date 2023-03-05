Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Sky Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (19-12) and Northern Colorado Bears (13-17) matching up at Idaho Central Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 5.
In their last time out, the Lumberjacks won on Monday 66-57 over Weber State.
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 73, Northern Colorado 63
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on February 9, the Lumberjacks defeated the Sacramento State Hornets (No. 84 in our computer rankings) by a score of 84-82.
- The Lumberjacks have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (nine).
Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 84) on January 14
- 79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 107) on February 2
- 85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 107) on January 7
- 61-55 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 115) on February 16
- 76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 123) on December 3
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (scoring 75.8 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball while allowing 72.4 per outing to rank 339th in college basketball) and have a +105 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, Northern Arizona averages fewer points per contest (73.8) than its overall average (75.8).
- The Lumberjacks are posting 77.7 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 75.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Northern Arizona is ceding 63.1 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 77.1.
- The Lumberjacks have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 70.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.8 points fewer than the 75.8 they've scored this year.
