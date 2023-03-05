Sunday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (19-12) and Northern Colorado Bears (13-17) matching up at Idaho Central Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 5.

In their last time out, the Lumberjacks won on Monday 66-57 over Weber State.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 73, Northern Colorado 63

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on February 9, the Lumberjacks defeated the Sacramento State Hornets (No. 84 in our computer rankings) by a score of 84-82.

The Lumberjacks have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (nine).

Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 84) on January 14

79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 107) on February 2

85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 107) on January 7

61-55 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 115) on February 16

76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 123) on December 3

Northern Arizona Performance Insights