Devin Booker and his Phoenix Suns teammates will face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Booker had 35 points and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 125-104 win against the Bulls.

Below, we look at Booker's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.0 27.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.3 Assists 5.5 5.7 5.6 PRA 36.5 37.3 37.1 PR 31.5 31.6 31.5 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.3



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 13.1% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.4 per contest.

He's connected on 2.3 threes per game, or 10.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's Suns average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 13th in the NBA, conceding 112.9 points per contest.

The Mavericks concede 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

The Mavericks give up 24.5 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks are the best squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 10.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Devin Booker vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2022 30 11 2 5 1 0 0 10/19/2022 41 28 4 9 1 1 0

