The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, face off versus the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Durant, in his last game (March 1 win against the Hornets) produced 23 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Durant's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 29.5 27.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.7 6.9 Assists 2.5 5.2 5.1 PRA 30.5 41.4 39 PR 27.5 36.2 33.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Bulls

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have conceded 112.3 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Bulls have conceded 43.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have conceded 25.7 per game, 19th in the league.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Kevin Durant vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 38 44 4 5 5 2 1 11/1/2022 38 32 9 6 2 2 1

