Coyotes vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-8) visit the Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9) at Mullett Arena on Friday, March 3 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO, with each team back in action after a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Coyotes were beaten by the Dallas Stars 4-2 in their most recent outing.
Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-360)
|Coyotes (+295)
|6
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have won 18 of the 53 games, or 34.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Arizona has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +295 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 25.3% chance of victory for the Coyotes.
- Arizona has played 34 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|197 (14th)
|Goals
|163 (28th)
|152 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|213 (23rd)
|37 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (22nd)
|34 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|57 (29th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Six of Arizona's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents averaged 1.1 more goals than their season game score average of 7.1 goals.
- The Coyotes have the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense (163 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Coyotes' 213 total goals allowed (3.5 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- Their -50 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
