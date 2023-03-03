How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-8) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.
You can tune in to see the Hurricanes try to take down the the Coyotes on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/23/2022
|Hurricanes
|Coyotes
|4-0 ARI
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have conceded 213 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 163 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|61
|25
|34
|59
|40
|37
|34.7%
|Nick Schmaltz
|45
|18
|24
|42
|40
|39
|41.5%
|Lawson Crouse
|56
|19
|12
|31
|27
|22
|42%
|Matias Maccelli
|43
|4
|26
|30
|32
|21
|0%
|Barrett Hayton
|61
|10
|15
|25
|28
|27
|49.7%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 152 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- The Hurricanes' 197 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 37 goals over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|59
|24
|29
|53
|44
|35
|43.8%
|Sebastian Aho
|52
|25
|28
|53
|41
|45
|52.2%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|59
|21
|30
|51
|46
|32
|42.9%
|Brent Burns
|59
|12
|32
|44
|37
|39
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|52
|10
|21
|31
|45
|24
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.