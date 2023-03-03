The Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-8) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

You can tune in to see the Hurricanes try to take down the the Coyotes on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/23/2022 Hurricanes Coyotes 4-0 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have conceded 213 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 163 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 61 25 34 59 40 37 34.7% Nick Schmaltz 45 18 24 42 40 39 41.5% Lawson Crouse 56 19 12 31 27 22 42% Matias Maccelli 43 4 26 30 32 21 0% Barrett Hayton 61 10 15 25 28 27 49.7%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 152 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Hurricanes' 197 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players