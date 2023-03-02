Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-9) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-8) squaring off at America First Event Center (on March 2) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 victory for Southern Utah.
The Antelopes head into this matchup following a 70-63 victory over Utah Tech on Tuesday.
Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Utah 69, Grand Canyon 65
Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis
- The Antelopes defeated the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 57-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 74-70 win on January 7 -- their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Thunderbirds are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 52nd-most victories.
Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 130) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 153) on December 8
- 73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 162) on November 25
- 68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on January 28
- 77-75 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 173) on January 12
Grand Canyon Performance Insights
- The Antelopes are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game, with a +295 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.2 points per game (57th in college basketball) and allow 61.6 per contest (105th in college basketball).
- Grand Canyon has averaged 3.4 fewer points in WAC action (68.8) than overall (72.2).
- The Antelopes average 75.2 points per game at home, and 67.5 away.
- Grand Canyon is giving up fewer points at home (59.9 per game) than on the road (64.3).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Antelopes are tallying 68.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 72.2.
