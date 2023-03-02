The USC Trojans (21-8, 13-5 Pac-12) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Galen Center. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Arizona vs. USC Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Trojans allow to opponents.

Arizona has a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 171st.

The Wildcats average 83.3 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 66.3 the Trojans allow.

When Arizona totals more than 66.3 points, it is 22-3.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Arizona is averaging 85.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.8 more points than it is averaging in road games (76.4).

The Wildcats are ceding 68.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.2 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (72.8).

At home, Arizona is sinking 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (9.1). However, it has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

