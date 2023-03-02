Arizona vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Arizona Wildcats (21-8) and the UCLA Bruins (23-8) facing off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-66 win for Arizona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 78-70 loss to Oregon State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Arizona vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 69, UCLA 66
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats beat the No. 3-ranked Utah Utes, 82-72, on February 17, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
- The Wildcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll)) on February 19
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 3
- 75-54 over Baylor (No. 27) on December 18
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 35) on January 8
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 38) on February 5
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +301 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.9 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per outing (183rd in college basketball).
- Offensively, Arizona is scoring 70.2 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (74.9 points per game) is 4.7 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Wildcats have performed better in home games this year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, Arizona is ceding 62.3 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 68.3.
- On offense, the Wildcats have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 68.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 74.9 they've put up over the course of this season.
