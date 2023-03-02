Thursday's contest features the Arizona Wildcats (21-8) and the UCLA Bruins (23-8) facing off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-66 win for Arizona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 78-70 loss to Oregon State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Arizona vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 69, UCLA 66

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats beat the No. 3-ranked Utah Utes, 82-72, on February 17, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Wildcats have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

The Wildcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll)) on February 19

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 3

75-54 over Baylor (No. 27) on December 18

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 35) on January 8

81-75 on the road over USC (No. 38) on February 5

Arizona Performance Insights