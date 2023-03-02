The UCLA Bruins (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12) take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. Desmond Cambridge of the Sun Devils is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA

Arizona State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Arizona State defeated Arizona on Saturday, 89-88. Its top scorer was Cambridge with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Cambridge 19 4 4 1 0 3 DJ Horne 18 3 7 1 1 3 Warren Washington 16 3 0 0 0 0

Arizona State Players to Watch

Cambridge is the Sun Devils' top scorer (13.9 points per game), and he contributes 2.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Frankie Collins is registering a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He's also producing 10.4 points and 4.4 rebounds, hitting 40.3% of his shots from the floor.

Warren Washington tops the Sun Devils in rebounding (6.7 per game), and puts up 9.1 points and 1.5 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

DJ Horne is averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 35.4% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

The Sun Devils get 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Devan Cambridge.

