The Charlotte Hornets (20-43) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (33-29) on March 1, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info

Suns Stats Insights

  • The Suns are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • Phoenix is 16-5 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at ninth.
  • The 112.7 points per game the Suns put up are 5.7 fewer points than the Hornets allow (118.4).
  • When Phoenix scores more than 118.4 points, it is 15-4.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

  • The Suns are putting up 113.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (111.6).
  • Phoenix is allowing 109.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (113).
  • The Suns are draining 12.5 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 1.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (12.1 threes per game, 37.1% three-point percentage).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kevin Durant Questionable Knee
Landry Shamet Out Foot

