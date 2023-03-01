How to Watch the Suns vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (20-43) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (33-29) on March 1, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Suns.
Suns vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 16-5 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Hornets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at ninth.
- The 112.7 points per game the Suns put up are 5.7 fewer points than the Hornets allow (118.4).
- When Phoenix scores more than 118.4 points, it is 15-4.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are putting up 113.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (111.6).
- Phoenix is allowing 109.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (113).
- The Suns are draining 12.5 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 1.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (12.1 threes per game, 37.1% three-point percentage).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Questionable
|Knee
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Foot
