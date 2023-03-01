The Charlotte Hornets (20-43) are big, 10-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (33-29) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSAZ.

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSAZ

BSSE and BSAZ Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Suns vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Hornets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 10)

The Hornets (27-33-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 7.1% less often than the Suns (31-28-3) this season.

Phoenix (4-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10 points or more this season (57.1%) than Charlotte (7-3-1) does as a 10+-point underdog (63.6%).

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 43.5% of the time this season (27 out of 62), less often than Charlotte's games have (29 out of 63).

The Suns have a .649 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-13) this season while the Hornets have a .271 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-35).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is posting 112.7 points per game this season (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really thrived defensively, ceding just 111.3 points per game (fifth-best).

The Suns have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 27 per game (third-best in NBA).

The Suns are draining 12.3 treys per game (12th-ranked in league). They sport a 37.7% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

Phoenix is attempting 57.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.8% of the shots it has attempted (and 70.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.5 threes per contest, which are 36.2% of its shots (and 29.5% of the team's buckets).

