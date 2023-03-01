The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-10, 11-5 WAC) aim to continue a 10-game home winning streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-11, 9-7 WAC) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Southern Utah vs. Grand Canyon matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

Grand Canyon has compiled a 9-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Southern Utah has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

A total of 12 out of the Thunderbirds' 25 games this season have gone over the point total.

