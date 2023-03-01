At the moment, the Arizona Wildcats (19-6) are listed with the 19th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +7500 on the moneyline.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Arizona with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Wildcats host the Utah Utes, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, February 17.

Wildcats NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +7500 (Bet $100 to win $7500)

Think the Wildcats have what it takes to win it all? Check out their futures odds, plus tons of other ways to bet, at DraftKings Sportsbook. Use our link and get the best offer for first-time depositors!

Arizona Team Stats

This year, the Wildcats are 10-3 at home with a 7-3 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

In Pac-12 action, Arizona is 9-5, compared to a 10-1 record outside of the conference.

Arizona is scoring 76.0 points per game (33rd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing 64.2 points per contest (172nd-ranked).

Arizona Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-4 | Q2 Record: 6-2 | Q3 Record: 7-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

3-4 | 6-2 | 7-0 | 3-0 When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Arizona is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Arizona has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Arizona has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER. Odds are subject to change, see DraftKings for the latest odds.