The Arizona State Sun Devils' (8-19) Pac-12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the UCLA Bruins (22-8) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils score just 3.6 more points per game (65.1) than the Bruins allow (61.5).

When Arizona State allows fewer than 70.1 points, it is 5-5.

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Arizona State is 8-10.

The Bruins score only 3.6 fewer points per game (70.1) than the Sun Devils allow (73.7).

When UCLA puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 8-0.

UCLA has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.

This year the Bruins are shooting 39.5% from the field, 7.6% lower than the Sun Devils give up.

The Sun Devils shoot 36.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Bruins allow.

Arizona State Schedule