How to Watch the Arizona State vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils' (8-19) Pac-12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the UCLA Bruins (22-8) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison
- The Sun Devils score just 3.6 more points per game (65.1) than the Bruins allow (61.5).
- When Arizona State allows fewer than 70.1 points, it is 5-5.
- When it scores more than 61.5 points, Arizona State is 8-10.
- The Bruins score only 3.6 fewer points per game (70.1) than the Sun Devils allow (73.7).
- When UCLA puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 8-0.
- UCLA has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
- This year the Bruins are shooting 39.5% from the field, 7.6% lower than the Sun Devils give up.
- The Sun Devils shoot 36.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Bruins allow.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Utah
|L 74-69
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Oregon State
|W 75-73
|Gill Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 77-48
|Matthew Knight Arena
|3/1/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
