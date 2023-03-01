Wednesday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (22-8) and Arizona State Sun Devils (8-19) squaring off at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 78-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UCLA, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 77-48 loss to Oregon in their most recent game on Saturday.

Arizona State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 78, Arizona State 57

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

On February 23, the Sun Devils captured their signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory over the Oregon State Beavers, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to our computer rankings.

The Sun Devils have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (12).

Arizona State has six losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Bruins have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 104th-most in the nation.

Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over Montana State (No. 104) on November 15

83-77 on the road over New Mexico (No. 106) on November 20

69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 120) on November 7

80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 147) on November 30

82-67 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 256) on December 17

