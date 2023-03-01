Arizona State vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (22-8) and Arizona State Sun Devils (8-19) squaring off at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 78-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UCLA, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Sun Devils are coming off of a 77-48 loss to Oregon in their most recent game on Saturday.
Arizona State vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arizona State vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCLA 78, Arizona State 57
Arizona State Schedule Analysis
- On February 23, the Sun Devils captured their signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory over the Oregon State Beavers, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to our computer rankings.
- The Sun Devils have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (12).
- Arizona State has six losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, the Bruins have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 104th-most in the nation.
Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over Montana State (No. 104) on November 15
- 83-77 on the road over New Mexico (No. 106) on November 20
- 69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 120) on November 7
- 80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 147) on November 30
- 82-67 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 256) on December 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arizona State Performance Insights
- The Sun Devils have a -232 scoring differential, falling short by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 65.1 points per game, 178th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.7 per outing to rank 345th in college basketball.
- Arizona State has averaged 3.5 fewer points in Pac-12 action (61.6) than overall (65.1).
- At home, the Sun Devils average 63.6 points per game. Away, they score 66.6.
- Arizona State concedes 71.6 points per game at home, and 76.6 on the road.
- While the Sun Devils are scoring 65.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 60.1 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.