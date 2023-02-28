Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 28
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game between the Utah Tech Trailblazers (17-10) and Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-8) squaring off at Burns Arena has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Utah Tech, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on February 28.
The Antelopes dropped their most recent game 93-77 against UT Arlington on Saturday.
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Utah Tech 70, Grand Canyon 69
Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis
- On January 7, the Antelopes claimed their best win of the season, a 74-70 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings.
Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 155) on December 8
- 73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 162) on November 25
- 68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 175) on January 28
- 77-75 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 176) on January 12
Grand Canyon Performance Insights
- The Antelopes outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game (posting 72.3 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and giving up 61.6 per contest, 104th in college basketball) and have a +288 scoring differential.
- Grand Canyon has averaged 3.5 fewer points in WAC play (68.8) than overall (72.3).
- The Antelopes are scoring more points at home (75.2 per game) than away (67.2).
- Grand Canyon concedes 59.9 points per game at home, and 64.4 away.
- The Antelopes are posting 68.5 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 3.8 fewer points than their average for the season (72.3).
