Northern Arizona vs. Weber State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (18-12) and Weber State Wildcats (6-23) matching up at Dee Events Center has a projected final score of 76-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Arizona, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 27.
The Lumberjacks are coming off of a 66-48 victory over Northern Colorado in their most recent game on Saturday.
Northern Arizona vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
Northern Arizona vs. Weber State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Weber State 61
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- On February 9, the Lumberjacks claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-82 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets, a top 100 team (No. 85), according to our computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (10).
Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 85) on January 14
- 79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 103) on February 2
- 85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 103) on January 7
- 110-104 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 125) on November 16
- 76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 128) on December 3
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game, with a +96 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.1 points per game (31st in college basketball) and allow 72.9 per contest (339th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Northern Arizona has scored 74.3 points per game in Big Sky action, and 76.1 overall.
- At home the Lumberjacks are scoring 77.7 points per game, 1.9 more than they are averaging on the road (75.8).
- At home, Northern Arizona concedes 63.1 points per game. Away, it gives up 78.4.
- Over their past 10 games, the Lumberjacks are averaging 72.3 points per contest, compared to their season average of 76.1.
