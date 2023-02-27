Monday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (18-12) and Weber State Wildcats (6-23) matching up at Dee Events Center has a projected final score of 76-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Arizona, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 27.

The Lumberjacks are coming off of a 66-48 victory over Northern Colorado in their most recent game on Saturday.

Northern Arizona vs. Weber State Game Info

  • When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Arizona vs. Weber State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Weber State 61

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

  • On February 9, the Lumberjacks claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-82 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets, a top 100 team (No. 85), according to our computer rankings.
  • The Wildcats have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (10).

Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 85) on January 14
  • 79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 103) on February 2
  • 85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 103) on January 7
  • 110-104 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 125) on November 16
  • 76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 128) on December 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

  • The Lumberjacks are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game, with a +96 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.1 points per game (31st in college basketball) and allow 72.9 per contest (339th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Northern Arizona has scored 74.3 points per game in Big Sky action, and 76.1 overall.
  • At home the Lumberjacks are scoring 77.7 points per game, 1.9 more than they are averaging on the road (75.8).
  • At home, Northern Arizona concedes 63.1 points per game. Away, it gives up 78.4.
  • Over their past 10 games, the Lumberjacks are averaging 72.3 points per contest, compared to their season average of 76.1.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.