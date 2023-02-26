Kevin Durant Injury Status - Suns vs. Bucks Injury Report February 26
See the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (33-28), which currently includes two players listed (including Kevin Durant), as the Suns ready for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (42-17) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, February 26 at 1:00 PM ET.
The Suns head into this matchup after a 124-115 win over the Thunder on Friday. Devin Booker recorded 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Suns.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|29.7
|6.7
|5.3
|Landry Shamet
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|9.5
|1.7
|2.2
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Knee), Pat Connaughton: Questionable (Calf), Wesley Matthews: Questionable (Calf)
Suns vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Suns Season Insights
- The Suns' 112.9 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 111.4 the Bucks allow.
- Phoenix is 28-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
- In their past 10 games, the Suns are averaging 112.7 points per contest, 0.2 fewer points than their season average (112.9).
- Phoenix knocks down 12.3 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36%.
- The Suns rank 19th in the NBA with 111.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth defensively with 109.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Suns vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-5
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.