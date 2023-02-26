Coming off a win last time out, the Nashville Predators will visit the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO to take in the action as the Coyotes attempt to take down the Predators.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/13/2023 Predators Coyotes 4-2 ARI 11/21/2022 Predators Coyotes 4-3 (F/SO) NAS

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 202 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 24th in the league.

With 155 goals (2.7 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 29th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 5-1-4 record.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 58 24 31 55 37 35 35.4% Nick Schmaltz 42 16 21 37 37 37 42% Lawson Crouse 53 19 12 31 26 21 42.6% Shayne Gostisbehere 50 9 20 29 44 22 - Matias Maccelli 40 4 25 29 30 20 0%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 12th in goals against, giving up 168 total goals (three per game) in league play.

The Predators' 160 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Predators have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals over that span.

Predators Key Players