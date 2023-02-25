Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (17-12) and the Northern Colorado Bears (11-16) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-62 and heavily favors Northern Arizona to take home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lumberjacks took care of business in their most recent outing 87-78 against Idaho on Saturday.
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Northern Colorado 62
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- Against the Sacramento State Hornets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lumberjacks captured their best win of the season on February 9, an 84-82 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Northern Arizona is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
- The Lumberjacks have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (nine).
Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 89) on January 14
- 79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 104) on February 2
- 85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 104) on January 7
- 76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 120) on December 3
- 110-104 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 16
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks average 76.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per contest (344th in college basketball). They have a +78 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game.
- In conference action, Northern Arizona puts up fewer points per game (74.8) than its season average (76.5).
- The Lumberjacks post 78.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 75.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- In home games, Northern Arizona is giving up 13.9 fewer points per game (64.5) than on the road (78.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lumberjacks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 74.7 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 76.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.
