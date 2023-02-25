The Oregon State Beavers (11-17) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing streak when taking on the Arizona Wildcats (21-7) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Gill Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona vs. Oregon State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score 9.8 more points per game (75.1) than the Beavers allow their opponents to score (65.3).

Arizona has a 17-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.

Arizona has put together an 18-1 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

The 67.4 points per game the Beavers put up are only 3.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (64).

When Oregon State totals more than 64 points, it is 9-5.

Oregon State's record is 10-15 when it gives up fewer than 75.1 points.

The Beavers shoot 40% from the field, only one% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 44.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Beavers concede.

