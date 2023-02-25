Saturday's contest at Gill Coliseum has the Arizona Wildcats (21-7) matching up with the Oregon State Beavers (11-17) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 70-64 victory for Arizona.

The Wildcats' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 73-59 loss to Oregon.

Arizona vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 70, Oregon State 64

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win this season came in an 82-72 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on February 17.

The Wildcats have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five).

Arizona has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll)) on February 3

61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on February 19

75-54 over Baylor (No. 32) on December 18

81-75 on the road over USC (No. 34) on February 5

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 36) on January 8

Arizona Performance Insights