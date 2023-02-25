Arizona vs. Oregon State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Gill Coliseum has the Arizona Wildcats (21-7) matching up with the Oregon State Beavers (11-17) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 70-64 victory for Arizona.
The Wildcats' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 73-59 loss to Oregon.
Arizona vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arizona vs. Oregon State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, Oregon State 64
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' best win this season came in an 82-72 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on February 17.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five).
- Arizona has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll)) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on February 19
- 75-54 over Baylor (No. 32) on December 18
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 34) on February 5
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 36) on January 8
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +309 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 64 per outing (169th in college basketball).
- Arizona scores fewer points in conference action (70.2 per game) than overall (75.1).
- The Wildcats score 76.7 points per game at home, and 72.4 away.
- At home Arizona is allowing 62.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than it is on the road (67.4).
- While the Wildcats are posting 75.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 69.4 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.