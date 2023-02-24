Kevin Durant Injury Status - Suns vs. Thunder Injury Report February 24
The Phoenix Suns (32-28) are monitoring three players on the injury report, including Kevin Durant, heading into a Friday, February 24 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30) at Footprint Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Suns suffered a 116-107 loss to the Clippers. Josh Okogie scored a team-high 24 points for the Suns in the loss.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cameron Payne
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|12.1
|2.3
|5.3
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|29.7
|6.7
|5.3
|Landry Shamet
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|9.5
|1.7
|2.2
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Leg)
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Suns Season Insights
- The 112.7 points per game the Suns score are just 3.6 fewer points than the Thunder give up (116.3).
- Phoenix is 17-5 when scoring more than 116.3 points.
- The Suns have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 113.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.4 points more than the 112.7 they've scored this year.
- Phoenix knocks down 12.3 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.
- The Suns score 111.1 points per 100 possessions (20th in the league), while giving up 109.8 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).
Suns vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-8.5
|227.5
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.