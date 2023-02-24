The Phoenix Suns (32-28) are monitoring three players on the injury report, including Kevin Durant, heading into a Friday, February 24 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30) at Footprint Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Suns suffered a 116-107 loss to the Clippers. Josh Okogie scored a team-high 24 points for the Suns in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Foot 12.1 2.3 5.3 Kevin Durant SF Out Knee 29.7 6.7 5.3 Landry Shamet SG Out Foot 9.5 1.7 2.2

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Leg)

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK

Suns Season Insights

The 112.7 points per game the Suns score are just 3.6 fewer points than the Thunder give up (116.3).

Phoenix is 17-5 when scoring more than 116.3 points.

The Suns have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 113.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.4 points more than the 112.7 they've scored this year.

Phoenix knocks down 12.3 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns score 111.1 points per 100 possessions (20th in the league), while giving up 109.8 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8.5 227.5

