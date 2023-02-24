The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30), on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Footprint Center, face the Phoenix Suns (32-28). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Thunder matchup.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Thunder Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-7) 232.5 -285 +240 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-8.5) 232.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-8) 232.5 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-8.5) 231.5 -380 +310 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends

  • The Suns' +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.7 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while giving up 111.3 per contest (fifth in the league).
  • The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game, with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) and give up 116.3 per outing (20th in league).
  • The two teams average 230.6 points per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams surrender a combined 227.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Phoenix is 32-28-0 ATS this season.
  • Oklahoma City is 36-21-1 ATS this year.

Suns and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Suns +425 +235 -2000
Thunder +70000 +35000 -

