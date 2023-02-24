The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30), on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Footprint Center, face the Phoenix Suns (32-28). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Thunder matchup.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK

ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Suns' +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.7 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while giving up 111.3 per contest (fifth in the league).

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game, with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) and give up 116.3 per outing (20th in league).

The two teams average 230.6 points per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender a combined 227.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

Phoenix is 32-28-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City is 36-21-1 ATS this year.

Suns and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +425 +235 -2000 Thunder +70000 +35000 -

