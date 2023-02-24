Suns vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 24
The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30), on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Footprint Center, face the Phoenix Suns (32-28). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Thunder matchup.
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-7)
|232.5
|-285
|+240
Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Suns (-8.5)
|232.5
|-350
|+275
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Suns (-8)
|232.5
|-303
|+240
Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Suns (-8.5)
|231.5
|-380
|+310
Bet on this game with Tipico
Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Suns' +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.7 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while giving up 111.3 per contest (fifth in the league).
- The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game, with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) and give up 116.3 per outing (20th in league).
- The two teams average 230.6 points per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender a combined 227.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Phoenix is 32-28-0 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City is 36-21-1 ATS this year.
Suns and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+425
|+235
|-2000
|Thunder
|+70000
|+35000
|-
