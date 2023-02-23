Thursday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-7) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-19) at Grand Canyon University Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-53 and heavily favors Grand Canyon to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Antelopes are coming off of a 78-43 victory over Seattle U in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Grand Canyon 73, Utah Valley 53

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

  • When the Antelopes took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, the No. 56 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on January 7, it was their best win of the year so far.

Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on December 31
  • 71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 147) on December 8
  • 73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 162) on November 25
  • 68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 177) on January 28
  • 77-75 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 179) on January 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

  • The Antelopes average 72.4 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 60.7 per outing (80th in college basketball). They have a +294 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.
  • In conference contests, Grand Canyon averages fewer points per game (68.6) than its season average (72.4).
  • At home, the Antelopes are scoring 8.7 more points per game (75.9) than they are when playing on the road (67.2).
  • Defensively, Grand Canyon has been better in home games this year, ceding 58.2 points per game, compared to 64.4 away from home.
  • The Antelopes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 68.3 points a contest compared to the 72.4 they've averaged this season.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.