Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-7) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-19) at Grand Canyon University Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-53 and heavily favors Grand Canyon to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Antelopes are coming off of a 78-43 victory over Seattle U in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grand Canyon 73, Utah Valley 53
Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis
- When the Antelopes took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, the No. 56 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on January 7, it was their best win of the year so far.
Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 147) on December 8
- 73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 162) on November 25
- 68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 177) on January 28
- 77-75 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 179) on January 12
Grand Canyon Performance Insights
- The Antelopes average 72.4 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 60.7 per outing (80th in college basketball). They have a +294 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.
- In conference contests, Grand Canyon averages fewer points per game (68.6) than its season average (72.4).
- At home, the Antelopes are scoring 8.7 more points per game (75.9) than they are when playing on the road (67.2).
- Defensively, Grand Canyon has been better in home games this year, ceding 58.2 points per game, compared to 64.4 away from home.
- The Antelopes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 68.3 points a contest compared to the 72.4 they've averaged this season.
