Thursday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-7) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-19) at Grand Canyon University Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-53 and heavily favors Grand Canyon to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Antelopes are coming off of a 78-43 victory over Seattle U in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 73, Utah Valley 53

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

When the Antelopes took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, the No. 56 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on January 7, it was their best win of the year so far.

Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins

70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 147) on December 8

73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 162) on November 25

68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 177) on January 28

77-75 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 179) on January 12

Grand Canyon Performance Insights