The Oregon Ducks (14-13) will be looking to break a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Arizona Wildcats (21-6) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arizona vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 64.8 the Ducks allow.
  • Arizona is 20-3 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
  • When it scores more than 64.8 points, Arizona is 18-2.
  • The Ducks score 11.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Wildcats allow (63.7).
  • Oregon is 14-7 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • Oregon has a 12-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The Ducks are making 43.5% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (40.8%).
  • The Wildcats make 44.7% of their shots from the field, just 5.3% more than the Ducks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Cal W 80-57 McKale Center
2/17/2023 Utah W 82-72 McKale Center
2/19/2023 Colorado W 61-42 McKale Center
2/23/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
2/25/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum

