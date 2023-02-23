The Oregon Ducks (14-13) will be looking to break a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Arizona Wildcats (21-6) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Arizona vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 64.8 the Ducks allow.

Arizona is 20-3 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Arizona is 18-2.

The Ducks score 11.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Wildcats allow (63.7).

Oregon is 14-7 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Oregon has a 12-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.7 points.

The Ducks are making 43.5% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (40.8%).

The Wildcats make 44.7% of their shots from the field, just 5.3% more than the Ducks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona Schedule