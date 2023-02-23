Thursday's game at Gill Coliseum has the Oregon State Beavers (11-16) going head to head against the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-18) at 10:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-61 victory as our model heavily favors Oregon State.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 74-69 loss to Utah in their last game on Sunday.

Arizona State vs. Oregon State Game Info

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Arizona State vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 73, Arizona State 61

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

The Sun Devils beat the No. 104-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Montana State Bobcats, 79-64, on November 15, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Sun Devils have 10 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Arizona State has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three), but it also has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats (seven).

Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins

83-77 on the road over New Mexico (No. 116) on November 20

69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 123) on November 7

80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 127) on November 30

82-67 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 270) on December 17

62-49 at home over Grambling (No. 289) on November 11

Arizona State Performance Insights