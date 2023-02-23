Thursday's contest features the Arizona Wildcats (21-6) and the Oregon Ducks (14-13) squaring off at Matthew Knight Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 71-69 win for Arizona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Wildcats' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 61-42 victory over Colorado.

Arizona vs. Oregon Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arizona vs. Oregon Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Arizona 71, Oregon 70

Arizona Schedule Analysis

  • The Wildcats captured their signature win of the season on February 17, when they defeated the Utah Utes, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 82-72.
  • The Wildcats have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five).
  • Arizona has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
  • Based on the RPI, the Ducks have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 98th-most in the country.

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 16/AP Poll)) on February 3
  • 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on February 19
  • 75-54 over Baylor (No. 30) on December 18
  • 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 25/AP Poll)) on February 5
  • 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 40) on January 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arizona Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 12 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.7 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 63.7 per outing (162nd in college basketball).
  • Arizona has averaged 4.8 fewer points in Pac-12 action (70.9) than overall (75.7).
  • In 2022-23 the Wildcats are averaging three more points per game at home (76.7) than away (73.7).
  • At home Arizona is allowing 62.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than it is away (66.8).
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Wildcats are averaging 71.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 75.7.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.