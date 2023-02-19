The Colorado Buffaloes (21-5) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Arizona Wildcats (20-6) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at McKale Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes' 70.1 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 64.5 the Wildcats give up.

Colorado is 21-3 when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

Colorado is 19-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

The Wildcats record 76.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 57.7 the Buffaloes allow.

Arizona has a 20-4 record when putting up more than 57.7 points.

Arizona is 17-1 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.

The Wildcats are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (39.9%).

