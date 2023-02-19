The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-17) hope to end a 13-game losing streak when hosting the Utah Utes (22-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes' 84.2 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 73.6 the Sun Devils allow.

Utah is 12-0 when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

Utah is 17-0 when it scores more than 73.6 points.

The 65.3 points per game the Sun Devils average are just 0.4 more points than the Utes give up (64.9).

Arizona State has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.

Arizona State is 7-13 when it allows fewer than 84.2 points.

The Sun Devils shoot 36.7% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Utes concede defensively.

