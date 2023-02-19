How to Watch the Arizona State vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-17) hope to end a 13-game losing streak when hosting the Utah Utes (22-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Arizona State vs. Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Utes' 84.2 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 73.6 the Sun Devils allow.
- Utah is 12-0 when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.
- Utah is 17-0 when it scores more than 73.6 points.
- The 65.3 points per game the Sun Devils average are just 0.4 more points than the Utes give up (64.9).
- Arizona State has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.
- Arizona State is 7-13 when it allows fewer than 84.2 points.
- The Sun Devils shoot 36.7% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Utes concede defensively.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/10/2023
|Cal
|L 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/12/2023
|Stanford
|L 96-64
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/17/2023
|Colorado
|L 70-62
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/19/2023
|Utah
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
