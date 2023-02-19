The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-17) hope to end a 13-game losing streak when hosting the Utah Utes (22-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arizona State vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

  • The Utes' 84.2 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 73.6 the Sun Devils allow.
  • Utah is 12-0 when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.
  • Utah is 17-0 when it scores more than 73.6 points.
  • The 65.3 points per game the Sun Devils average are just 0.4 more points than the Utes give up (64.9).
  • Arizona State has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.
  • Arizona State is 7-13 when it allows fewer than 84.2 points.
  • The Sun Devils shoot 36.7% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Utes concede defensively.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/10/2023 Cal L 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
2/12/2023 Stanford L 96-64 Desert Financial Arena
2/17/2023 Colorado L 70-62 Desert Financial Arena
2/19/2023 Utah - Desert Financial Arena
2/23/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
2/25/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

