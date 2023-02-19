Arizona State vs. Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Utah Utes (22-3) and Arizona State Sun Devils (7-17) squaring off at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 82-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Utah, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Sun Devils are coming off of a 70-62 loss to Colorado in their most recent game on Friday.
Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State vs. Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Utah 82, Arizona State 62
Arizona State Schedule Analysis
- The Sun Devils defeated the Montana State Bobcats in a 79-64 win on November 15. It was their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Sun Devils are 0-9 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
- Arizona State has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (seven).
Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-77 on the road over New Mexico (No. 113) on November 20
- 69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 124) on November 7
- 80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 137) on November 30
- 82-67 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 277) on December 17
- 62-49 at home over Grambling (No. 286) on November 11
Arizona State Performance Insights
- The Sun Devils average 65.3 points per game (176th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per contest (344th in college basketball). They have a -200 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.3 points per game.
- On offense, Arizona State is averaging 61.0 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (65.3 points per game) is 4.3 PPG higher.
- On offense, the Sun Devils average 63.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.8 points per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Arizona State is surrendering 71.4 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 77.0.
- The Sun Devils' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 59.7 points a contest compared to the 65.3 they've averaged this season.
