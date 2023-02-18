The Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) host the Arizona Coyotes (19-28-8) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, February 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ. The Kings have won three games in a row.

The Coyotes have totaled 27 goals over their past 10 outings, while giving up 25 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in six power-play goals (20.7%). They are 5-2-3 over those contests.

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Saturday's matchup.

Coyotes vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Kings 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-230)

Kings (-230) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.1)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes (19-28-8 overall) have posted a record of 4-8-12 in contests that have needed OT this season.

In the 17 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 16 points.

This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in seven games and have gone 1-5-1 (three points).

When Arizona has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (1-14-3 record).

The Coyotes have earned 36 points in their 26 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal in 18 games and registered 17 points with a record of 8-9-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 3-2-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in 49 games, going 16-26-7 to register 39 points.

Kings Rank Kings AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.62 29th 22nd 3.35 Goals Allowed 3.44 24th 13th 32.2 Shots 25.8 32nd 4th 28.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 31st 4th 25.1% Power Play % 19.2% 24th 26th 75% Penalty Kill % 76.3% 23rd

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

