Coyotes vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 18
The Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) host the Arizona Coyotes (19-28-8) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, February 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ. The Kings have won three games in a row.
The Coyotes have totaled 27 goals over their past 10 outings, while giving up 25 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in six power-play goals (20.7%). They are 5-2-3 over those contests.
Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Saturday's matchup.
Coyotes vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Kings 4, Coyotes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-230)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.1)
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes (19-28-8 overall) have posted a record of 4-8-12 in contests that have needed OT this season.
- In the 17 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 16 points.
- This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in seven games and have gone 1-5-1 (three points).
- When Arizona has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (1-14-3 record).
- The Coyotes have earned 36 points in their 26 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal in 18 games and registered 17 points with a record of 8-9-1.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 3-2-1 (seven points).
- The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in 49 games, going 16-26-7 to register 39 points.
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|29th
|22nd
|3.35
|Goals Allowed
|3.44
|24th
|13th
|32.2
|Shots
|25.8
|32nd
|4th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|35.2
|31st
|4th
|25.1%
|Power Play %
|19.2%
|24th
|26th
|75%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.3%
|23rd
Coyotes vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
