Arizona State vs. Utah: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) host the Utah Utes (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the game.
Arizona State vs. Utah Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Arizona State Betting Records & Stats
- In Arizona State's 24 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (45.8%).
- The Sun Devils' ATS record is 8-15-0 this season.
- Arizona State has covered less often than Utah this year, recording an ATS record of 8-15-0, compared to the 14-10-0 mark of Utah.
Arizona State vs. Utah Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona State
|70.7
|140.9
|66.7
|129.4
|136.8
|Utah
|70.2
|140.9
|62.7
|129.4
|135.5
Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends
- Arizona State has one win against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, over its last 10 games.
- Six of Sun Devils' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Sun Devils have covered four times in 16 matchups with a spread in conference play this season.
- The Sun Devils average 70.7 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 62.7 the Utes give up.
- Arizona State has a 7-10 record against the spread and a 16-4 record overall when scoring more than 62.7 points.
Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona State
|8-15-0
|11-12-0
|Utah
|14-10-0
|8-16-0
Arizona State vs. Utah Home/Away Splits
|Arizona State
|Utah
|9-5
|Home Record
|12-4
|6-4
|Away Record
|4-5
|3-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|3-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-4-0
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.9
|68.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.9
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|4-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-6-0
