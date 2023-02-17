How to Watch the Arizona vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Utah Utes (22-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Arizona Wildcats (19-6) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
Arizona vs. Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Utes put up an average of 84.7 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 64.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Utah is 18-1 when giving up fewer than 76.0 points.
- Utah is 21-1 when it scores more than 64.2 points.
- The 76.0 points per game the Wildcats score are 11.8 more points than the Utes give up (64.2).
- Arizona is 17-2 when scoring more than 64.2 points.
- Arizona is 19-6 when it allows fewer than 84.7 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 44.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Utes allow defensively.
- The Utes' 48.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.6 higher than the Wildcats have given up.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ USC
|W 81-75
|Galen Center
|2/9/2023
|Stanford
|L 84-60
|McKale Center
|2/12/2023
|Cal
|W 80-57
|McKale Center
|2/17/2023
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
|2/19/2023
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
