Arizona vs. Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Utah Utes (22-2) versus the Arizona Wildcats (19-6) at McKale Center has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 9:00 PM on February 17.
The Wildcats are coming off of an 80-57 win against Cal in their most recent game on Sunday.
Arizona vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona vs. Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Utah 74, Arizona 71
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats notched their signature win of the season on February 3, when they defeated the UCLA Bruins, who rank No. 18 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 71-66.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.
- Arizona has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
- The Wildcats have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-54 over Baylor (No. 25) on December 18
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 31) on February 5
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 33) on January 8
- 72-69 at home over Oregon State (No. 67) on January 6
- 61-54 at home over Washington (No. 74) on January 27
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +294 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.0 points per game (35th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per outing (177th in college basketball).
- With 70.8 points per game in Pac-12 matchups, Arizona is posting 5.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (76.0 PPG).
- The Wildcats are scoring 77.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 73.7 points per contest.
- At home, Arizona is surrendering 3.6 fewer points per game (63.2) than in away games (66.8).
- On offense, the Wildcats have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 71.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 76.0 they've racked up over the course of this season.
